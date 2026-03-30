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The 300, the Reptilian Nephilim & Lucifer Dream 3-8-26@4:04 AM Shared 3-29-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ about the Council of 300, the council of 13, the committee of 300 & lucifer's reptilian Nephilim pureblood seed line.

Luke 8:17 For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.

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