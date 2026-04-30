InfoWars - In This Explosive Conversation, Fuentes & Jones Discuss Trump's Imploding Poll Numbers Spelling Doom For Republicans In The Midterms - 4-29-2026

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FULL NEW ALEX JONES INTERVIEW WITH NICK FUENTES — 4/29/26
In This Explosive Conversation, Fuentes & Jones Discuss Trump's Imploding Poll Numbers That Spell Doom For Republicans In The Midterms, Intensifying Political Violence By The Left & Their Attempted Assassination Of Fuentes!
PLUS, Nick Gives His Predictions On The Iran War, The Future Of MAGA In America, & MUCH MORE!
https://x.com/NickJFuentes