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Observations on the "Final Warning Conference 2020" and scriptures for our encouragement
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64 views • October 22, 2020
A recent conference was offered online, called, Final Warning Conference 2020 - "Brace for Impact." We have noted that Tom Horn and Steve Quayle have been "in their wheelhouse" again. We felt the Lord's prompting so Aaron gave it his attention and today he reports his observations. We close this video with a collection of scriptures that are for our encouragement.
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