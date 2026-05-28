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Performance enhancement from 33 cents per workout 💪 Supplement Comparison: HMB vs Yohimbine
jroseland
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For several months now, I've been alternating two workout stimulants that I like, Yohimbine HCL® and HMB. Both enhance my workouts qualitatively and quantitatively. I'm able to move more weight for more reps on these stimulants.

I've taken 1000 milligrams (two capsules) of HMB before workouts, and I believe there is a notable uptick in my gym performance. I'm able to lift more, along with doing more pull-ups and push-ups. Subjectively, the big difference between the two is that Yohimbine works by releasing adrenaline, the fight or flight stress hormone.


For everything mentioned here 📑 Read my meta-analyses of HMB and Yohimbine in the Limitless Performance Enhancers content library

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Performance-Enhancement-Library

💲 Order

HMB https://www.limitlessmindset.com/HMB (Double Wood Supplements)

Yohimbine https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Yohimbine-RU (RUPharma)


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


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