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OMICRON Influenza 'Variant' - Situation Update Denmark 18 dec 2021
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190 views • December 18, 2021
17.12.2021 - 9.999 New 'Cases' 'infected' = New Restrictions..
Corona (influenza) 'variant' Omicron will be 'Dominant' in a few weeks and It requires New Drastic Actions believes 'Authorities'.
New Restrictions are adopted - Valid from Sunday morning... Links below...
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
"As Above, So Below; A Saying Of Jesus" - Matthew 6:10
When you make the below like the above...
https://www.gnosticdoctrine.com/2019/11/as-above-so-below-saying-of-jesus.html
As Above So Below Occult Phrase and Origin
https://www.learnreligions.com/as-above-so-below-occult-phrase-origin-4589922
The best-known modern image of Baphomet was drawn in 1856 by the French occultist Eliphas Levi, in his book Transcendental Magic: Its Doctrine and Ritual.
He envisaged a winged hermaphrodite with a torch between his horns and a pentagram on his forehead.
Its arms bore the Latin words SOLVE (separate) and COAGULA (join together) - the powers of "binding and loosing" usurped from God.
Levi's drawing was the inspiration for the Satanic Temple's new monument.
"It contains all these binary opposites - above and below, part animal, part human. Male and female," says Greaves.
"It embodies opposites and celebrates contrasts."
https://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-33682878
--
17.12.2021: TV 2 - Nyheder: Coronatal slår igen rekord - 9999 nye smittede
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/samfund/2021-12-16-coronatal-slar-igen-rekord-9999-nye-smittede
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/2021-12-16-efter-rekordhoeje-smittetal-nye-tiltag-bliver-noedvendige-siger-mette-frederiksen
https://www.tv2ostjylland.dk/aarhus/stigende-smitte-paa-landsplan-skaber-bekymring-blandt-oestjyderne
https://www.tv2ostjylland.dk/oestjylland/mette-f-efter-knap-10000-smittede-nye-tiltag-er-noedvendige
https://da-dk.facebook.com/tv2news/
https://www.tv2fyn.dk/tv-2/tv-2-erfarer-her-er-kommissionens-anbefalinger-til-restriktioner
https://www.avisen.dk/coronatal-slaar-igen-rekord-med-knap-10000-nye-smitt_673724.aspx
https://www.bt.dk/samfund/coronatal-slaar-igen-rekord-med-knap-10000-nye-smittede
https://ni.dk/ni-news/id/8585bc07-0285-4fa0-9dc6-d2bd7391de95/Coronatal-sl%C3%A5r-igen-rekord-med-knap-10.000-nye-smittede
https://ekstrabladet.dk/nyheder/samfund/coronatal-slaar-igen-rekord-med-knap-10.000-nye-smittede/9047479
https://www.berlingske.dk/danmark/coronatal-slaar-igen-rekord-med-knap-10000-nye-smittede
https://jv.dk/artikel/9999-nye-coronatilf%C3%A6lde-smitten-sl%C3%A5r-igen-og-igen-sine-egne-triste-rekorder-plaget-kommune-i-syd-og-s%C3%B8nderjylland-har-knap-1000-tilf%C3%A6lde
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Coronatal+sl%C3%A5r+igen+rekord+-+9999+nye+smittede&;t=h_&ia=web
etc ect ect ect ....
Morgan Freeman Decodes 666 - The Mark of the Beast | The Story of God
5,911,144 viewsApr 13, 2016
National Geographic - 19.3M subscribers
https://youtu.be/vy2CDXtWjoU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpVm7bg6pXKo1Pr6k5kxG9A
Host Morgan Freeman examines both the past and the future to determine what various faith traditions predict about the End of Days.
His journey takes him to the desert, where he pores over the Dead Sea Scrolls, and to Rome to decode the enigmatic Mark of the Beast: 666.
--
OMICRON 'Variant' Situation Update Denmark Monday 29.11.2021
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
4210 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Wnwb1GwzfvC/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
MONOPOLY: Who Owns the World? [18.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lxa7bXCPFVtp/
https://rumble.com/vnvxoh-monopoly-who-owns-the-world-18.10.2021.html
Music: Dio - Dream Evil (1987) 04. All The Fools Sailed Away
Corona (influenza) 'variant' Omicron will be 'Dominant' in a few weeks and It requires New Drastic Actions believes 'Authorities'.
New Restrictions are adopted - Valid from Sunday morning... Links below...
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
"As Above, So Below; A Saying Of Jesus" - Matthew 6:10
When you make the below like the above...
https://www.gnosticdoctrine.com/2019/11/as-above-so-below-saying-of-jesus.html
As Above So Below Occult Phrase and Origin
https://www.learnreligions.com/as-above-so-below-occult-phrase-origin-4589922
The best-known modern image of Baphomet was drawn in 1856 by the French occultist Eliphas Levi, in his book Transcendental Magic: Its Doctrine and Ritual.
He envisaged a winged hermaphrodite with a torch between his horns and a pentagram on his forehead.
Its arms bore the Latin words SOLVE (separate) and COAGULA (join together) - the powers of "binding and loosing" usurped from God.
Levi's drawing was the inspiration for the Satanic Temple's new monument.
"It contains all these binary opposites - above and below, part animal, part human. Male and female," says Greaves.
"It embodies opposites and celebrates contrasts."
https://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-33682878
--
17.12.2021: TV 2 - Nyheder: Coronatal slår igen rekord - 9999 nye smittede
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/samfund/2021-12-16-coronatal-slar-igen-rekord-9999-nye-smittede
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/2021-12-16-efter-rekordhoeje-smittetal-nye-tiltag-bliver-noedvendige-siger-mette-frederiksen
https://www.tv2ostjylland.dk/aarhus/stigende-smitte-paa-landsplan-skaber-bekymring-blandt-oestjyderne
https://www.tv2ostjylland.dk/oestjylland/mette-f-efter-knap-10000-smittede-nye-tiltag-er-noedvendige
https://da-dk.facebook.com/tv2news/
https://www.tv2fyn.dk/tv-2/tv-2-erfarer-her-er-kommissionens-anbefalinger-til-restriktioner
https://www.avisen.dk/coronatal-slaar-igen-rekord-med-knap-10000-nye-smitt_673724.aspx
https://www.bt.dk/samfund/coronatal-slaar-igen-rekord-med-knap-10000-nye-smittede
https://ni.dk/ni-news/id/8585bc07-0285-4fa0-9dc6-d2bd7391de95/Coronatal-sl%C3%A5r-igen-rekord-med-knap-10.000-nye-smittede
https://ekstrabladet.dk/nyheder/samfund/coronatal-slaar-igen-rekord-med-knap-10.000-nye-smittede/9047479
https://www.berlingske.dk/danmark/coronatal-slaar-igen-rekord-med-knap-10000-nye-smittede
https://jv.dk/artikel/9999-nye-coronatilf%C3%A6lde-smitten-sl%C3%A5r-igen-og-igen-sine-egne-triste-rekorder-plaget-kommune-i-syd-og-s%C3%B8nderjylland-har-knap-1000-tilf%C3%A6lde
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Coronatal+sl%C3%A5r+igen+rekord+-+9999+nye+smittede&;t=h_&ia=web
etc ect ect ect ....
Morgan Freeman Decodes 666 - The Mark of the Beast | The Story of God
5,911,144 viewsApr 13, 2016
National Geographic - 19.3M subscribers
https://youtu.be/vy2CDXtWjoU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpVm7bg6pXKo1Pr6k5kxG9A
Host Morgan Freeman examines both the past and the future to determine what various faith traditions predict about the End of Days.
His journey takes him to the desert, where he pores over the Dead Sea Scrolls, and to Rome to decode the enigmatic Mark of the Beast: 666.
--
OMICRON 'Variant' Situation Update Denmark Monday 29.11.2021
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
4210 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Wnwb1GwzfvC/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
MONOPOLY: Who Owns the World? [18.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lxa7bXCPFVtp/
https://rumble.com/vnvxoh-monopoly-who-owns-the-world-18.10.2021.html
Music: Dio - Dream Evil (1987) 04. All The Fools Sailed Away
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