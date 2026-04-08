💥Russian drones struck a fuel-carrying vessel, in the port of Izmail, according to Odessa-based media

💥🇺🇦 In the port of Izmail, drones struck a fuel-carrying vessel, according to Odessa-based media, which also published footage of the moment of impact.

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The ceasefire in effect between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other has been violated several times in certain areas of the conflict zone, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reported.

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BREAKING! Mossad Ravid from Axios reports that WH press secretary Karoline Leavitt told him Lebanon is NOT part of the ceasefire deal.

It took the US about half a day to break their agreement, if reporting by Axios's Mossad Ravid is true.

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PBS White House correspondent Liz Landers asked Trump whether Lebanon is part of the ceasefire deal. Trump said it is not, citing Hezbollah, and added that “they will be taken care of.”

This is directly opposite to what the Pakistani PM said yesterday, who stated that Lebanon is included in the deal.

The US regime is showing its lying face once again — it took less than a day.

@DD Geopolitics