Democrats Have No Leadership and No Vision for the Future #jeffcrouere #politicalcommentary
Jeff Crouere
Jeff Crouere
2 views • 1 day ago

Democrats Have One Agenda, Stop Trump! The Only Leaders in Democratic Party Today are Socialists. The Democrats Offer Only Trump Hatred to American People.

They Have No Solutions, Only Hatred for Donald Trump. They Will Impeach Trump Again if They Win Midterms. Democrats Do Not Want to Heal Country, Only Divide It. Midterms Will be Referendum on Trump's Success and Democrat Failures.


To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics,

Please donate via our PayPal Link:

 https://www.crouere.net/donate

Your contributions are gratefully accepted!


Our Sponsors:

Explore Louisiana - https://www.explorelouisiana.com


Buy American Made Products at Switch2USA, https://switch2usa.com

 718-869-9020.


Empowering Ya's Books

https://empoweringwithtaft.com


Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.


#jeffcrouere, #midterms2026 #trump #republicans #politicalnews #politicalcommentary



Keywords
trumpdemocratsmidterms
