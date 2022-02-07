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Elon Musk Is A Fake! Just like ALL things put out by NASA, Space X, ect. We live under a Firmament.
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889 views • February 07, 2022
Don't believe in the deceptions that they have taught us in school. Believe in what the Bible teaches us! It IS the truth! These actors are controlled by the devil and the lust of YOUR MONEY and the power of fame. The devil is intent on you believing those deceptions so he can steal your soul and prevent you from receiving your reward in HEAVEN, which IS REAL by the way. We ALL have been lied to since our birth. It is time for us to wake up. More truths can be found at https://theserapeum.com
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