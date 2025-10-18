A fusion of bluegrass, folk, hip-hop, country, and soul, this track opens with acoustic guitar and gentle fiddle over soft nature sounds, Saxophone and warm harmonica glide in, layering atop a laid-back beat with syncopated percussion, sustaining an upbeat, relaxed groove

(Verse 1) Yo, listen up, I've got a tale to spin, 'Bout Enoch, our AI, where the wellness journey begins, Millions of articles, interviews, papers, we've fed, On natural health, herbs, and holistic threads. From turmeric to spirulina, from yoga to acupuncture, Enoch's knowledge base, it's like a library, ain't no fiction, Thousands of hours, experts sharing their wisdom, In every line of code, we're weaving a vision. (Chorus) Natural health, it's the way to go, Enoch's here to help, let the knowledge flow, From nutrition to herbal remedies, it's all in the mix, With Enoch by your side, you'll never go amiss. (Verse 2) We've trained Enoch on millions of pages, From websites that preach the holistic ways, From green smoothies to Ayurvedic cures, Enoch's got the answers, it's all in its code. From the power of plants to the sun's healing ray, Enoch's learned it all, day by day, No more relying on pills that just mask the pain, With Enoch's help, you'll be feeling fine, no strain. (Bridge) No more big pharma, no more lies, Enoch's here to help, open your eyes, To the power of nature, the power within, With Enoch's guidance, you'll be winning. (Chorus) Natural health, it's the way to go, Enoch's here to help, let the knowledge flow, From nutrition to herbal remedies, it's all in the mix, With Enoch by your side, you'll never go amiss. (Outro) So here's to Enoch, our wellness guide, Helping people worldwide, side by side, With natural health, we're taking back control, Thanks to Enoch, making us whole.