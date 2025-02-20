Christie Hutcherson & Celeste Solum: Women Fighting for American Families & Future

Streamed live 18 hours ago

My guest today is Christie Hutcherson. Chief Strategy Officer, Geopolitical Security Expert, Founder - Women Fighting for America (WFFA), Human Rights Champion & National & International Speaker





https://wffa.win/





Christie Hutcherson is a distinguished geopolitical expert, accomplished strategist, and national security advocate with over 20 years of leadership experience in defense operations, secure logistics, and public advocacy.





As the Founder and President of Women Fighting for America (WFFA), she has championed initiatives addressing border security, combating human trafficking, and exposing transnational criminal operations. Christie has led high-profile projects for the Department of Defense (DOD), Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), and Department of Homeland Security (DHS), earning recognition for her ability to deliver transformative solutions in complex, high-stakes environments.





• Women Fighting for America is a strategic field operational unit tackling America’s most critical issues:

• The Border Crisis

• Heal-Corp Helping Families Rebuild after the devastating LA Fires

• Operation Archangel: Funding Child Rescue from lives disrupted by child trafficking

• Training and empowering women to mobilize, equip, educate, and train for strategic defense and preparedness.





