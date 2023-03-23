Create New Account
Pt 1 REVELATION REDPILL Wed Ep 5: Exposing the History Behind Modern End Times Teaching
74 views
channel image
Resistance Chicks
Published Yesterday |
For Part Two see video List!Our most anticipated Revelation Redpill Wednesday Episode yet! With David Sorensen of StopWorldControl.com. Where did the idea for a 7-Year Tribulation with a Rapture come from? What if I told you the Modern end times theories you see in the Left Behind series have only been around for about 150 years? Who came up with a "secret rapture" which would sweep God's people away before a worldwide Apocalypse? What do John Darby, CI Scofield, and D.L. Moody have in common? They all taught the imminent return of Jesus in their lifetimes, but somehow missed it. Join us tonight with David Sorensen as we expose the history behind the enemy's plot to disempower the church through false teachings. Read more about David and links to follow him and Stop World Control visit: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-wednesday-ep-5/


Keywords
tribulationkingdomend timeslast daysapocalypserevelationpre-tribmatthew 24eschatologyscofieldpreterismdarbysecret rapturepost tribstop world controldavid sorensenkingdom nowrevelation red pillpost millennialmargate mcdonalddl moddyare we in the tribulation

