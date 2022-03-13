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Don't Trust Hospitals Now
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314 views • March 13, 2022
Freedom Fighters Olean New York: 'Take Back America' demonstration outside Olean General Hospital where residents protest the mandated protocols that that they report killed people, relatives and church members. forcing patients to take the Fauci-prescribed remdesivere, ventilators and general neglect, enabling the hospitals to collect huge sums, as Dr. Peterson Pierre explains in an insert video. Demonstration Feb. 16, 2022. snowshoefilms.com and chautauqua updates
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