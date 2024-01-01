Our Lady of Sievernich: The Church is in Trouble! Pray! Prophecy of the Next Great Church Dilemma!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Manuela received messages from the Blessed Mother, from saints and now and then from Jesus himself. These messages, though varied, never transcend the truths that have always constituted the teachings of the Roman Catholic church.





The Mother of God, various saints, Pope Pius XII and the archangel Gabriel appeared in Sievernich between June 2000 and October 2005 to an ordinary mother called Manuela. On 3 October 2005 Our Lady appeared for the last time. However, she promised always to be present in Sievernich.





During exposition of the Blessed Sacrament at the prayer meetings on 8 November 2004, 5 December 2005, 2 January 2006 and 6 February 2006 – the last being the month of this booklet going to print – many of those present at the adoration in Sievernich perceived in the Sacred Host a shadowy image of the Christ child.





The local bishop has provided Manuela with a spiritual director. Bishop's name is Heinrich Mussinghoff de Aquisgran. He believed in these messages so much that he asked the Theologian Johannes Bundgens and who is is Auxiliary Bishop of Aachen to be the Spiritual Director.





