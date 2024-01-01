Our Lady of Sievernich: The Church is in Trouble! Pray! Prophecy of the Next Great Church Dilemma!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Dec 30, 2023
Manuela received messages from the Blessed Mother, from saints and now and then from Jesus himself. These messages, though varied, never transcend the truths that have always constituted the teachings of the Roman Catholic church.
The Mother of God, various saints, Pope Pius XII and the archangel Gabriel appeared in Sievernich between June 2000 and October 2005 to an ordinary mother called Manuela. On 3 October 2005 Our Lady appeared for the last time. However, she promised always to be present in Sievernich.
During exposition of the Blessed Sacrament at the prayer meetings on 8 November 2004, 5 December 2005, 2 January 2006 and 6 February 2006 – the last being the month of this booklet going to print – many of those present at the adoration in Sievernich perceived in the Sacred Host a shadowy image of the Christ child.
The local bishop has provided Manuela with a spiritual director. Bishop's name is Heinrich Mussinghoff de Aquisgran. He believed in these messages so much that he asked the Theologian Johannes Bundgens and who is is Auxiliary Bishop of Aachen to be the Spiritual Director.
OUR NEW BOOK!
📖 Buy 'The Most Holy Rosary: Prayers and Mystical Meditations of Saints and Seers' in Kindle and paperback: https://a.co/d/hP1ijdr
📖CATHOLIC CHILDREN'S BOOK!
Apparitions of Holy Mother Mary: Five Heavenly Calls to Children!
US LINK: https://amz.run/6sFD
Australia: https://amzn.asia/d/jkxngYf
📖End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!
US LINK: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW
AUSTRALIA: https://amzn.asia/d/hjNLU9W
OTHER: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-end-times-spiritual-warfare-mother-refuge/1143070315?ean=9780645665215
📖 Pieta of the Apocalypse: Essential End Time Prayers and Promises
US LINK: https://a.co/d/5XuT6vw
AUSTRALIA: https://amzn.asia/d/isEkGkq
OTHER: https://www.booktopia.com.au/pieta-of-the-apocalyse-ron-ray/book/9780645665208.html
⛪Shop with us❤️
https://motherrefugeoftheendtimes.myspreadshop.com/
🔔 Join this channel to get access to perks :
/ @motherandrefuge
✝️ Visit Our Website
https://motherandrefuge.com/
💜 Please consider supporting this channel through a donation. Donations will go towards basic channel infrastructure, faster internet access, improving video editing tools, paying for professional editing and voiceovers, and other supports.
❤️PayPal Donation Link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?business=K5RKZW8KVYLK2¤cy_code=USD
⛪ Join our Rumble channel:
https://rumble.com/user/MotherandRefuge
✝️ Join us on FB:
https://www.facebook.com/Motheroftheendtimes/
⛪Join our Telegram Group
https://t.me/+O3VQkRnLHodiZjA1
✝️ Join our Telegram Channel
https://t.me/MotherandRefuge
⛪ Join our Signal Group
https://signal.group/#CjQKIOP6yg4eabl_W0WQhWupVxksJjf_FqiLY1wE3S-xv5sREhCBQr_ReHIJRPXAoMhRIBLv
✝️ Join us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/RefugeEnd?t=UIwMzJQhBk1G7xvcqC5qsA&s=09
✍📃 Please contact the channel for suggestions or to offer assistance with this mission:
Email : [email protected]
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2dMXKMllwI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.