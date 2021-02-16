INTERVIEW WITH "CONVERSATIONS FOR VERMONTERS AND BEYOND" ON WHY VACCINES ARE A THREAT TO HUMANITY

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carriemadej
2526 subscribers
What is so dangerous about the vaccines? What are vaccines supposed to do and why don't they?
Who benefits?
Did you know the DOD is in charge of our health care now?
What does DARPA have to do with vaccines?
Who benefits? Always, always ask: Qui bo…