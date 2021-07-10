Gettr Will Do Advertising Outreach Efforts in Different Countries

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7/7/2021 Jason Miller with Boris Epshteyn at America First：I think it would be great, if we were able to get to 2 million overall users, I think, by the end of the month. I think by the end of this year, I’ll be very happy to be a 10 million. So we have some pretty strong plans as far as advertising a number of different outreach efforts and other countries in addition to the US. He also mentioned adding some additional features such as online tipping, live streaming and political contributions to make Gettr very fun and cool.