Jesus said, You must be born again!



The conversation between Nicodemus and Jesus in John 3:1-21 is a definite text in the gospels on the new birth. Salvation is introduced here and expanded in the rest of the New Testament.



Nicodemus came to Jesus secretly at night seeking further instruction on how to enter the Kingdom of God. Nicodemus had witnessed Jesus performing miracles and teaching with authority. He understood that Jesus was “sent by God”.



Nicodemus was a leader among the Jewish religious elite, perhaps equivalent to a pope. Yet he understood that he remained outside God’s Kingdom and didn’t know how to enter in.



Jesus said,” You must be born again.” (Jn. 3:7) Nicodemus questioned how he a grow man could possibly be born a second time. Jesus explained that his first birth was fleshly and produced a fleshly human being. And that he had done nothing to bring about his birth.



Entering God’s eternal Kingdom requires a new or second birth that only the Spirit of God can bring about. It’s an act of God by which he recreates you. The regenerated one receives the mind of God and a new nature, disposition, character and life.



Up to this point, Nicodemus still failed to understand that this Jesus he spoke with was the long-promised Messiah. The Son of God. Savior and Lord.



The Spirit of God was drawing him into an encounter with Jesus. The revelation of who Jesus is demands a personal decision from each one about how he will respond to him.



Jesus stated clearly to Nicodemus, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved. “ (Jn. 3:16-17)



And that’s Good News! That’s the gospel Truth.



---Beverly Nickles