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RAI (Radio Televisione Italiana): Guess Who's coming to dinner
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10 views • February 22, 2021
On February 21, 2021, RAI, Radio Televisione Italiana, a national channel, invites criminal, genocidal madman Bill Gates to dinner.
It's love at first sight.
The host of the show, Mr. Fabio Fazio, probably the biggest weasel in MSM in the country, kisses and fondles Gates's ass whilist glorifying the 'life and works' of the billionaire 'philanthropist' for almost an hour.
National channel? I don't think so.
It's love at first sight.
The host of the show, Mr. Fabio Fazio, probably the biggest weasel in MSM in the country, kisses and fondles Gates's ass whilist glorifying the 'life and works' of the billionaire 'philanthropist' for almost an hour.
National channel? I don't think so.
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