"ADAM MY ADAM" - GOD'S JUDGEMENT FOR HOMOSEXUALITY

#HOMOSEXUALITY #PROPHECY #SEX

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: SAME-SEX, ANAL SEX, HOMOSEXUALITY IS A SIN. It's not a political "hot topic". It is not civil rights. It is not 'personal preference'. It is an attempt to destroy the design of creation and a direct insult to the purpose of God in creating MALE AND FEMALE. Male and female actually exist, they are real things, not debatable "constructs" that can be moved around by America or ANYBODY. REPENT AND FLEE FROM SEXUAL IMMORALITY (1 Cor. 6:18). God will judge all hardened offenders and mockers with harsh penalties, sickness, lingering illnesses that doctors will not be able to fix. Sudden death, grief, mourning among families and even violence from society will be the result of continuing to practice same sex relations. Do not say there was no truth spoken, hear the words of the Lord.





READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/02/25/adam-my-adam-february-25-2020/





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