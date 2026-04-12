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Trump: I could wipe out Iran in one day. In one hour, I would be able to control all of its energy, everything, all of its power stations, and this is extremely important. I hate doing this because if I do, it will take ten years to rebuild. They will never be able to do that. And the other thing I will destroy is their bridges. I've already destroyed one just to show them.