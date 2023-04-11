Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart. (Matt 11:28-29a))

MAILBAG SHOW 4.14.2023
Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light. (Mat 11:28-30)
JIM JORDAN: FBI INFILTRATING CATHOLIC PARISHES...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/jim-jordan-fbi-is-infiltrating-catholic-parishes-agents-engaging-in-outreach-with-catholic-clergy-to-inform-on-americans-practicing-christian-faith/
PLANS AFOOT TO ELIMINATE PARENTAL CUSTODAY OF CHILDREN 12 AND OLDER...
https://www.wnd.com/2023/04/alarm-sounded-scheme-eliminate-parental-custody-children-12-older/
NEW DISNEY SHOW FOCUSES ON TEEN GIRL SEX WITH SATAN...
https://www.wnd.com/2023/04/devil-new-disney-show-focuses-teen-girl-sex-satan/
TWITTER ISN'T A COMPANY ANYMORE...
https://slate.com/technology/2023/04/twitter-inc-x-corp-elon-musk-x-nevada.html
