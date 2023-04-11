Create New Account
Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart. (Matt 11:28-29a)
The Appearance
Published 9 days ago

MAILBAG SHOW 4.14.2023


Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light. (Mat 11:28-30)


JIM JORDAN: FBI INFILTRATING CATHOLIC PARISHES...

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/jim-jordan-fbi-is-infiltrating-catholic-parishes-agents-engaging-in-outreach-with-catholic-clergy-to-inform-on-americans-practicing-christian-faith/


PLANS AFOOT TO ELIMINATE PARENTAL CUSTODAY OF CHILDREN 12 AND OLDER...

https://www.wnd.com/2023/04/alarm-sounded-scheme-eliminate-parental-custody-children-12-older/


NEW DISNEY SHOW FOCUSES ON TEEN GIRL SEX WITH SATAN...

https://www.wnd.com/2023/04/devil-new-disney-show-focuses-teen-girl-sex-satan/


TWITTER ISN'T A COMPANY ANYMORE...

https://slate.com/technology/2023/04/twitter-inc-x-corp-elon-musk-x-nevada.html


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]

newsdreamsshowchristianityprayerprophecyeventsrequestscommentarycommentsquestionscurrentvisionsanswerstestimoniesaugusto perezmailbag

