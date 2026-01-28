BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Power Outages Expose Systemic Weakness, an interview with David DuByne
Brighteon Highlights
Brighteon HighlightsCheckmark Icon
140 views • 3 days ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com


A blackout is never just a blackout. Power outages reveal how fragile modern systems really are—from energy grids to emergency response. When the lights go out, so does the illusion of control. This segment connects recent outages to a much bigger pattern of systemic vulnerability.


#PowerOutage #GridFailure #SystemicRisk #EnergySecurity #Preparedness


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

Keywords
mike adamscurrent eventsbrighteon highlights
Recent News
Cyber warfare and the fragile power grid: How digital sabotage threatens national security

Cyber warfare and the fragile power grid: How digital sabotage threatens national security

Kevin Hughes
The Off-Grid Survival Bible: A blueprint for resilience in uncertain times

The Off-Grid Survival Bible: A blueprint for resilience in uncertain times

Belle Carter
Homestead reset: A blueprint for renewal beyond New Year’s resolutions

Homestead reset: A blueprint for renewal beyond New Year’s resolutions

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Record cold triggers frostbite surge across U.S., doctors warn of rapid tissue damage

Record cold triggers frostbite surge across U.S., doctors warn of rapid tissue damage

Cassie B.
13 ways to light your home without electricity

13 ways to light your home without electricity

Lance D Johnson
Historic Winter Storm Fern paralyzes U.S., disrupting travel and leaving millions without power

Historic Winter Storm Fern paralyzes U.S., disrupting travel and leaving millions without power

Kevin Hughes
