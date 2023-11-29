"Generations of people involved in criminal activity, aiding and abetting the cartels."

Ben Bergquam RealAmericasVoice | "Generations of people involved in criminal activity."
As it pertains to cartel smuggling, Ben Bergquam tells Terrance Bates that huge numbers of people on the U.S. side of the border are involved. The cartel, Bergquam went on to say, now has more opportunity to reach into these areas.
Watch LIVE --> bit.ly/plutorav
Watch #AmericasVoiceLive here: https://rumble.com/v3y6wdm-americas-voice-live-show-11-29-23.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.