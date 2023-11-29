Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Generations of people involved in criminal activity, aiding and abetting the cartels."
channel image
GalacticStorm
2177 Subscribers
Shop now
37 views
Published 16 hours ago

Ben Bergquam RealAmericasVoice  |  "Generations of people involved in criminal activity."


As it pertains to cartel smuggling, Ben Bergquam tells Terrance Bates that huge numbers of people on the U.S. side of the border are involved. The cartel, Bergquam went on to say, now has more opportunity to reach into these areas.


Watch LIVE --> bit.ly/plutorav


Watch #AmericasVoiceLive here: https://rumble.com/v3y6wdm-americas-voice-live-show-11-29-23.html

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket