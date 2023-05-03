https://gettr.com/post/p2fytimd331
郭文贵被起诉的时间与这个警察局被破获的时间差不多一致，这是巧合吗？两者有什么相关性吗？
What is the coincidence that Miles's indictment came around the same time as this police station was uncovered? Is there any correlation between the two?
@redpill @S7Gril
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JoshReid #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedonwtheccp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.