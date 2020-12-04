OLE DAMMEGARD ~ JFK & 9/11 Conspiracy & Cancer Killing Machine [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]

One of the most legendary and on-going "Conspiracy Theories" in world is the assassination of United States President John F. Kennedy!On November 22, 2018 it marks the 55th anniversary of JFK´s killing (on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas), and the mystery surrounding his untimely death, continues to fascinate and intrigue people all over the world.One of the leading experts and researchers into the JFK assassination is author, lecturer and truth speaker, OLE DAMMEGARD, who is one of the top conspiracy researchers into not only JFK, but 9/11, False Flag Terror attacks, New World Order politics and the assassinations of Robert Kennedy Jr., Martin Luther King, Swedish Prime Minister Oluf Palme, John Lennon along with, what he calls, the "Hollywood Hippie Movement Psy-Op" in the 1960´s.But HOW IS THE JFK ASSASINATION connected to DEADLY CANCER VACCINE? Who was really behind the murder of President Kennedy, and how is that connected to the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001? What is theory and what is fact?In this new, deeply compelling, extremely controversial, eye-opening and mind-blowing 2 hour 20 mins. AGE OF TRUTH TV interview special, Ole Dammegard is explaining how he understands these world changing events after almost 40 years of research and how they are connected.Ole Dammegard is interviewed by Age Of Truth TV presenter, Lucas Alexander on October 8, 2018 in Copenhagen, Denmark, to mark the 55th anniversary of the JFK mystery, which gave "birth" to the term "conspiracy theory". But what are the facts and who were involved?SELECTED TOPICS:- JFK ASSASINATION Who were involved? An entangled web!- Who was Lee Harvey Oswalt? Was he really JFK´s killer?- Who is Judyth Vary Baker, the former girlfriend of Lee HarveyOswalt? How is she involved in Cancer research, who played animportant part in JFK assassination?- Dr. Alton Ochsner´s supposed connection to a planned deadlycancer vaccine.- Vaccines and Big Pharma medicine. Is it good for people in general?- "The Manchurian Candidate" and the Hollywood connection: MarilynMonroe, Jayne Mansfield, Roseanne Barr, The Beatles, Jim Morrisonand The Doors, John Lennon, Frank Zappa, Charles Manson, SharonTate, Roman Polanski, Rosemary´s Baby etc....- Mind Control - MK Ultra - The Tavistock Institute - Project Paperclip.Brice Taylor, Cathy O´Brien. Fear mongering.- Laurel Canyon and the 1960´s Hippie Movement.- Occult symbolism and rituals. Secret societies.- Illuminati - New World Order - Bilderberg Group - Freemason.- The Flat Earth Theory.- President Donald Trump! Who is he?- Las Vegas shooting and "Lone Wolf Gunman", Stephen Paddock.- Good advice about "awakening" and a message of LOVE.That and more in this Age Of Truth TV episode with Ole Dammegard.Filmed in Copenhagen, Denmark [AOT TV]October 8, 2018.Ole Dammegard Website:AGE OF TRUTH TV website:Fur further contact:PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE to our channel.Your support is greatly appreciated.© 2018 Age Of Truth TV. All Rights Reserved