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A/CDC: Pfizer Struck
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172 views • July 26, 2021
CDCs greatest hits including:
Hells Bells Palsy
You shook me all night long
Quarantine for just 2 weeks.
CDC will tell you lies
Pfizer struck
A/CDC - Pfizer struck
- Found this posted on Youtube on Great White7's channel, "A/CDC - Pfizer struck"
youtube.com/watch?v=6-lxb_ZleSQ
Hells Bells Palsy
You shook me all night long
Quarantine for just 2 weeks.
CDC will tell you lies
Pfizer struck
A/CDC - Pfizer struck
- Found this posted on Youtube on Great White7's channel, "A/CDC - Pfizer struck"
youtube.com/watch?v=6-lxb_ZleSQ
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