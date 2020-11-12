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"We are going to find that people did illegally vote", "There are going to be double votes"; Georgia Official Drop Bomb: Hand Recount in Every County
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90 views • November 12, 2020
There will be a Hand Recount, Audit, and Recanvass for every County in Georgia. Georgia is 13 Electoral votes. Georgia Election Official states; "We are going to find that people did illegally vote", "There are going to be double votes"
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