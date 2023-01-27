Create New Account
1yr ago Canada Toronto Ontario3 1-27-22 Freedom Convoy 2022 Tens Thousands Protesting COVID Vaccine Mandates
Hakuna Matata TVhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ib8xRDbbNjw


Toronto - Freedom Convoy Rally Canada to Ottawa January 2022 - Vaughan Mills - Todays news


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTb9mgF9cWc

Vaughan Mills Truck Convoy Freedom Rally Toronto January 2022 Todays News


freedomvaccinescensorshippandemicfreespeechmandatesmaskscoronavirusquarantineslockdownscovid19social distancingplandemiccurfewsthegreatresetcovidmandatesvaccinemandatesfreedomconvoytruckersconvoyfreedomconvoy2022thenewnormalottawcanada

