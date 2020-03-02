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Jesus Is Calling Out!
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7 views • March 02, 2020
Jesus is calling to all, salvation and love, peace, eternal life in paradise, endless joy and love all these are open to all who repent of their wrongdoings and turn away from their sins which are all that brakes the Lord's laws. Accept Jesus as savior accept his great loving sacrifice and be saved.
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