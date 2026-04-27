The Boomerang Era — SPLC Indicted, Big Pharma Folded & The Media Is Panicking





The traps are snapping shut on the people who set them. The lion is not just in the den — he's running the zoo.





Kristy Allen delivers a high-velocity episode of the Tsunami of Truth, tracking the boomerangs flying thick and fast. The Department of Justice just indicted the Southern Poverty Law Center — not for monitoring hate groups, but for allegedly paying them millions. Informants inside the KKK and neo-Nazi groups, including an imperial wizard, were reportedly on the SPLC payroll. You create the monster, you pay the monster to growl, then you fundraise off the monster. The Charlottesville narrative they built to smear Trump for years? It was subsidized by the very group claiming to fight hate.





Then there was the White House Correspondents Dinner. The media thought they were inviting a guest. They invited a landlord. When shots were reported, the journalists who spent years calling to defund the police were diving under tables — praying for the Secret Service agents they'd mocked. The night ended with "USA" chants and the press realizing they are no longer the gatekeepers of anything.





RFK Jr. went before Congress to defend his 12% budget cuts to the NIH and CDC. Politicians cried about vital research. Bobby leaned into the mic and said: "Let Trump be president. He is trying to fix the problems you made." He's bringing radical transparency to agencies that have watched Americans get sicker while bureaucrats got richer for 40 years.





Big Pharma folded. Regeneron signed the 17th Most Favored Nation agreement — giving Americans the lowest price paid by any developed country. A cholesterol drug dropped from

537 to 537to225. Gene therapy for deaf children? Free. The experts said it was impossible. They forgot the guy in the Oval Office wrote The Art of the Deal.





Trump invoked the Defense Production Act for coal, oil, and gas — using wartime powers to expand the electrical grid and lower energy prices before the midterms. He's engineering a deflationary wave that will hit the supply chain like a freight train.





The boomerangs are flying. The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice. And when it snaps back, it snaps loud. That's just the sound of a dying system screaming because it knows the end is near.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/









🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.





This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.





👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!





https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.