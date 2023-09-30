Jim Marrs & the History of the World; El Viajo Al Otro Lado (Journey to the Other Side)

Hello Friends! On today's Out of this World Radio show on September 29th, 2023, I discuss my new book, Journey to the Other Side, that has just been published in Spanish as El Viajo Al Otro Lado. See: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CJXMHSCY?psc=1&smid=A1Y53T3O3Q25L8&ref_=chk_typ_imgToDp During the second part of the show, Jim Marrs will be giving a two hour presentation the history of the world! I hope you can all listen!

In my new book, Ted Mahr, un psíquico dotado, nos explica y enseña como personas pueden hablar con espíritus, Ángeles y extraterrestres benévolos. ¡Todos tienen esta habilidad, que se puede aprender con con􀀟anza y una actitud de «yo puedo»!

La trayectoria espiritual de Ted empezó en 1994 con la ayuda de su

madre adoptiva (Teri) que le enseñó a hablar con Ángeles y con el otro

lado. Desde entonces, ha estado en una búsqueda espiritual increíble.

Ted habla habitualmente con John F. Kennedy, Albert Einstein,

Nostradamus, los pleyadianos y la Alianza Galáctica en la 5.ᵃ y

superiores dimensiones. Ted también viaja en el tiempo y puede ver de

forma remota cualquier evento en el pasado, presente o futuro.

Este libro te enseñará cómo hacer esto. A medida que la Tierra

ascienda a las dimensiones superiores, la habilidad de hablar con el otro

lado y con extraterrestres benévolos se volverá aún más importante.

Los indígenas de la tribu hopi nos explican que ahora estamos en una

encrucĳada de la historia humana, entre ascender a las dimensiones

superiores o destruirnos a nosotros mismos. ¡Únanse a nosotros para

crear un nuevo futuro hermoso y feliz para toda la humanidad, con la

ayuda de Dios y nuestros Ángeles! ¡Empecemos nuestro

maravilloso nuevo viaje espiritual para crear esta nueva Tierra

preciosa!

Joining me on the show will be Dr. Carolyn White, who helped with publishing the book and who speaks fluent Spanish, and Abigail from Edmonton, Canada who will be talking about current events in Canada.

Carolyn White is a fantastic aura reader, and psychic – see: www.https://www.carolynwhitephd.com/chakra-coach

