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Dr. Scott Jensen for Governor
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51 views • March 17, 2021
Dr. Scott Jensen, March 16, 2021
Today Dr. Scott Jensen (R) announces he is running to be Minnesota's next Governor. Learn more and donate at https://drscottjensen.com/
We have some serious issues to diagnose and treat if we want to be a state that truly thrives again. A pandemic ravaged our most vulnerable populations in congregative care and our Governor took no pinpointed actions to stop it. As our cities burned, our brave and capable State’s National Guard soldiers were forced to sit on the sidelines by our governor. As the science told us we could safely reopen small businesses and schools, our current administration sided against responsible business owners, parents, and children. Our kids were locked out their schools while children in our neighboring states and local private schools attended full time and in person. Within the Minnesota our inequities have grown deeper.
But our diagnosis is far from hopeless. My vision is not just of a return to normal for Minnesota, but of leadership that trusts and respects the people. We can have real science guiding the decisions we make. We can trust parents and students to do what’s right for them and their unique situation and not be given one size fits all solutions by lifelong bureaucrats. We can cherish our small businesses, restaurants, and employers – not take them for granted. We cannot make policy using speculative models that aren’t peer reviewed and measured and updated with facts as time progresses. Our great State has suffered under unilateral control, partisan bickering, and political brinksmanship by the parties and politicians. Given our history and resources I truly believe Minnesota can be a beacon rather than a laggard in recovery and healing. We need a new vision, a new prescription. That is why I am running for Governor. It’s time for a new direction in Minnesota.
My relationship with my patients is based on mutual trust and decision making. Together Doctor and patient seeking facts and paths to recovery. That is who I will be as your governor. I will work with science and facts as I do every day as a medical professional. I will trust and empower you to make the best decisions for your family. We will reopen all of our business and schools safely. Instead of inefficient vaccine rollouts, unneeded morgue purchases, and standing by silently as our cities burn, my administration will pinpoint our areas of need and implement solutions where they are most essential and when called for meet the urgency of the moment.
I hope you will join me at this critical time for the State of Minnesota.
Please join us.
https://secure.anedot.com/dr-scott-jensen-for-governor/donate
Today Dr. Scott Jensen (R) announces he is running to be Minnesota's next Governor. Learn more and donate at https://drscottjensen.com/
We have some serious issues to diagnose and treat if we want to be a state that truly thrives again. A pandemic ravaged our most vulnerable populations in congregative care and our Governor took no pinpointed actions to stop it. As our cities burned, our brave and capable State’s National Guard soldiers were forced to sit on the sidelines by our governor. As the science told us we could safely reopen small businesses and schools, our current administration sided against responsible business owners, parents, and children. Our kids were locked out their schools while children in our neighboring states and local private schools attended full time and in person. Within the Minnesota our inequities have grown deeper.
But our diagnosis is far from hopeless. My vision is not just of a return to normal for Minnesota, but of leadership that trusts and respects the people. We can have real science guiding the decisions we make. We can trust parents and students to do what’s right for them and their unique situation and not be given one size fits all solutions by lifelong bureaucrats. We can cherish our small businesses, restaurants, and employers – not take them for granted. We cannot make policy using speculative models that aren’t peer reviewed and measured and updated with facts as time progresses. Our great State has suffered under unilateral control, partisan bickering, and political brinksmanship by the parties and politicians. Given our history and resources I truly believe Minnesota can be a beacon rather than a laggard in recovery and healing. We need a new vision, a new prescription. That is why I am running for Governor. It’s time for a new direction in Minnesota.
My relationship with my patients is based on mutual trust and decision making. Together Doctor and patient seeking facts and paths to recovery. That is who I will be as your governor. I will work with science and facts as I do every day as a medical professional. I will trust and empower you to make the best decisions for your family. We will reopen all of our business and schools safely. Instead of inefficient vaccine rollouts, unneeded morgue purchases, and standing by silently as our cities burn, my administration will pinpoint our areas of need and implement solutions where they are most essential and when called for meet the urgency of the moment.
I hope you will join me at this critical time for the State of Minnesota.
Please join us.
https://secure.anedot.com/dr-scott-jensen-for-governor/donate
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