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Queen of Sheba ~ I Hated Life 9-19-21
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20 views • October 09, 2021
As Brother Jonathan was Ministering About Believing & Knowing He Reminded me of the Scripture in John Chapter 8 about The Jews that Believed Yet Sought to Kill The very One Jesus said Believed what He was Preaching. Amazing Scripture !!!
John 8:30 As he spake these words, many believed on him. 31 Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; 32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free. 33 ¶ They answered him, We be Abraham’s seed, and were never in bondage to any man: how sayest thou, Ye shall be made free?
36 If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed. 37 I know that ye are Abraham’s seed; But Ye Seek To Kill Me, Because My Word Hath No Place In You. Jesus The Christ, The Same Yesterday ~ Today ~ and Forever !!
54 Jesus answered, If I honour myself, my honour is nothing: it is my Father that honoureth me; of whom ye say, that he is your God: 55 Yet Ye Have Not Known Him; but I know him: and if I should say, I know him not, I shall be a liar like unto you: but I know him, and keep his saying. 56 Your father Abraham rejoiced to see my day: and he saw it, and was glad.
58 Jesus said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Before Abraham was, I am. 59 Then Took They Up Stones To Cast At Him: but Jesus hid himself, and went out of the temple, going through the midst of them, and so passed by.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/
John 8:30 As he spake these words, many believed on him. 31 Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; 32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free. 33 ¶ They answered him, We be Abraham’s seed, and were never in bondage to any man: how sayest thou, Ye shall be made free?
36 If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed. 37 I know that ye are Abraham’s seed; But Ye Seek To Kill Me, Because My Word Hath No Place In You. Jesus The Christ, The Same Yesterday ~ Today ~ and Forever !!
54 Jesus answered, If I honour myself, my honour is nothing: it is my Father that honoureth me; of whom ye say, that he is your God: 55 Yet Ye Have Not Known Him; but I know him: and if I should say, I know him not, I shall be a liar like unto you: but I know him, and keep his saying. 56 Your father Abraham rejoiced to see my day: and he saw it, and was glad.
58 Jesus said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Before Abraham was, I am. 59 Then Took They Up Stones To Cast At Him: but Jesus hid himself, and went out of the temple, going through the midst of them, and so passed by.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/
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