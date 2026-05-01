Time is working to Iran’s favor - Prof. Hassan Ahmadian, of the University of Tehran

Time is working to Iran’s favor — Tehran professor

Hassan Ahmadian of the University of Tehran says Iran has learned to outlast US pressure — and the clock is now on their side.

💬 "Back in the first Trump administration, Iranian oil exports went down to 300,000 barrels daily for a year. Still, the economy stayed above water. Now our exports are way beyond that level," he told CNN.

👉 He points to US munition shortages, Israeli defenses strained, midterm elections coming, and markets hurting from Hormuz closure. Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya has already signaled retaliation against provocations.

If Trump is under the clock, the escalation may be just around the corner.