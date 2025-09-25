NWO: Roman catholic apologist wants Trump to convert to roman catholicism

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on September 22, 2025.





Michael Voris, a staunch roman catholic apologist, demanded President Trump, prior to the 2020 US elections, to become roman catholic. The Jesuits reflect its church’s disdain for liberty of conscience through their grand rule, which says:





"For an inferior readily to declare his assent and consent to his Superior in active obedience when he says, the snow is black, or the crow is white... we should always be ready to accept this principal: I will believe that the white that I see is black, if the hierarchical Church defines it as such." -The Spirit Exercises of St. Ignatius, p. 141, -By Ignatius de Loyola.





Constantine’s edict for the enforcement of SUNday is as follows:





"On the venerable day of the Sun, let the magistrates and people residing in cities rest, and let all workshops be closed". -Given the 7th day of March, Crispus and Constantine: Codex Justinianus, lib. 3, tit. 12, 3; translated by Philip Schaff, History of the Christian Church, Vol. 3 (1902), p. 380





The US is the target of the Vatican and her roman catholic church to make the US a roman catholic nation. And Christian nationalism which is nothing than a disguise for roman catholicism is, unfortunately, gaining ground in the US with the Heritage Foundation, headed by Kevin Roberts, a staunch roman catholic, who wants to implement roman catholic beliefs in the US government administration and US public policy including the enforcement of SUNday laws, and more specifically, a work-free SUNday of public weekly SUNday rest and worship, which, once it will be enforced by law, will be the mark of the Vatican beast.





The mark of the beast, the beast being the Vatican has to do with worship, the worship of the Vatican beast’s pope, or the roman catholic ‘holy father’, rather than the worship of God Who is in heaven.





Roman catholic scholars like Chad Pecknold is asking for the enforcement of SUNday laws in the US as part of the Vatican beast’s push to make the US a roman catholic nation.





Why is it the Pope has such tremendous power? Why, the Pope is the ruler of the world. All the emperors, all the kings, all the princes, all the presidents of the world are as these altar boys of mine. The Pope is the ruler of the world.” Source: The Western Watchman, a paper published in St. Louis by Father D. S.

Phelan, June 27th, 1912.





Now, you understand why Michael Voris asked Trump to be converted to roman catholicism.





