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01/23/2022 Dr. Paul Alexander：Your natural immunity is much better the vaccine immunity; lockdowns, school closures and all the mass mandates only shifted the morbidity and mortality to the vulnerable population; If the vaccine developers and government don’t remove their liability protection, we will never vaccinate our children.