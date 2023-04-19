NWO: God-fearing sheriffs must start seizing mRNA nanotech vaccines!

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Credits to Stew Peters (www.stewpeters.com)
Karen Kingston, a former Pfizer employee, who is now a biotech analyst and medical legal advisor, shares her thoughts on the vaccines which are nothing more than bioweapons meant to depopulate the world.
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington