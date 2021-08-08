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Explosive! Undercover in Ireland's Experimental Covid-Vaccine Cull Centres
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890 views • August 08, 2021
Explosive! Undercover in Ireland's Experimental Covid-Vaccine Cull Centres read the full article with full peer-reviewed scientific references at: freepress.ie/vaccinecullcentres

This is Exclusive Undercover footage from an Irish Vaccine mill last month, where the undercover, under the guise of the Irish Prime Minister’s media department, manages to announce to the waiting sheep that the vaccines are all experimental – our brave insider told us that they ALL remained and got the experimental jab, despite the announcement….

He also tells them what they can (and cannot) say to the Taoiseach (the Irish Prime Monster), just before he is to arrive for a photo opportunity.

Does our boy get caught? Does he get rumbled? How does it end? You’ll have to watch and see.

Get this into non-protest groups and in front of kids, kids are smart, they’ll understand – football groups, GAA groups, knitting clubs, anywhere outside telegram. Stop targeting parents, we have reached a plateau. Get out of the echo chambers. Email it to companies. Send one email to someone. You might save a child’s life.

Mirrored - Freepress.ie

Thanks to Hugo Talks for Link
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irelandundercovervaccination centre
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