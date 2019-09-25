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Trump Declares Globalism Dead In Address To Anti-American UN - War Room Full Show
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24 views • September 25, 2019
President Trump delivers an epic speech at the UN declaring globalism to be dead to the faces of the anti-American globalist scum. We air the entire speech that went ignored by mainstream news. Nancy Pelosi hedges on impeachment in a speech where she announces an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump. Elijah Schaeffer joins us to discuss the latest insanity of the climate change activism.
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