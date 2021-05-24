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Iron Mountain - Blueprint For Tyranny
OnlyTruth4Me
OnlyTruth4Me
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110 views • May 24, 2021
This is a must see, and is very relevant for today, jammed packed with excellent information. Please make the time to watch this, it will be worth it. I will copy and paste the description from angelfall923 on You Tube where I found this again.
This is a two and a half hour documentary on the 1966 Iron Mountain Report, requested by John F. Kennedy’s administration. This explosive document caused a great stir around the world. It is the agenda of the elite on the methodology of a complete takeover of the United States and the world, via the introduction of Alternatives to War. Iron Mountain suggested such world wide threats as Gross Pollution, UFO’s and the rise of the United Nations with an all powerful Police Force. This DVD documentary takes you step by step through the highlights of the Iron Mountain Report and proves that it is being carried out. President Obama’s NATIONAL HEALTH CARE PROGRAM that was pushed through Congress is right out of IRON MOUNTAIN. Few people realize how important the Iron Mountain Report actually is!! This DVD is fully documented with official documents, laws and maps, etc. This is the DVD that started it all!! This documentary is considered the CLASSIC IN ITS FIELD.
Keywords
socialismtyrannyiron mountain
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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