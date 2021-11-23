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Dr Zev Zelenko - The Voice of Truth
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551 views • November 23, 2021
Dr Zev Zelenko - The Voice of Truth
Ο πρόεδρος Μπάιντεν έχει άνοια. Και σαφώς έχει μια μορφή άνοιας και μια παραλλαγή της νόσου του Πάρκινσον. Άρα δεν διοικεί την κυβέρνηση και όποιος είναι τον χρησιμοποιεί ως μαριονέτα.
ΦΥΣΙΚΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΞΕΡΟΥΜΕ ΑΛΛΑ ΑΣ ΤΟ ΞΑΝΑΚΟΥΣΟΥΜΕ ΑΠΟ ΕΝΑ ΕΓΚΥΡΟ ΓΙΑΤΡΟ !
Δείτε ολόκληρο το βίντεο εδώ:
https://rumble.com/vpk7a1-the-voice-of-truth.html
Ο πρόεδρος Μπάιντεν έχει άνοια. Και σαφώς έχει μια μορφή άνοιας και μια παραλλαγή της νόσου του Πάρκινσον. Άρα δεν διοικεί την κυβέρνηση και όποιος είναι τον χρησιμοποιεί ως μαριονέτα.
ΦΥΣΙΚΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΞΕΡΟΥΜΕ ΑΛΛΑ ΑΣ ΤΟ ΞΑΝΑΚΟΥΣΟΥΜΕ ΑΠΟ ΕΝΑ ΕΓΚΥΡΟ ΓΙΑΤΡΟ !
Δείτε ολόκληρο το βίντεο εδώ:
https://rumble.com/vpk7a1-the-voice-of-truth.html
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