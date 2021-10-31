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Pastor's Kid And Now A Pastor's Wife: Jesus Flipped Tables... That's The Energy Christians Should Have Right About Now 🔥🔥🔥
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50 views • October 31, 2021
Pastor's Kid And Now A Pastor's Wife Explains Why Christians Should Stand Up And Should Get Involved In Politics...
As Christians, we're told that we shouldn't get involved in politics... This is what it looks like when we don't get involved...
It looks like prayer being taken out of school.
It looks like millions of unborn children being slaughtered for money.
It looks like daughters getting assaulted in bathrooms.
It looks like our children knowing all the sex positions, but NOT knowing their ABC's.
It looks like our brothers and sisters in Afghanistan running for their lives.
It looks like our children NOT respecting their parents, the police, or GOD himself.
It looks like the government trying to tell us where, when, and how we can worship.
It looks like the government telling us that we have to inject ourselves and our children with a medication.
Jesus flipped tables. That's the energy Christians should have right about now.
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
As Christians, we're told that we shouldn't get involved in politics... This is what it looks like when we don't get involved...
It looks like prayer being taken out of school.
It looks like millions of unborn children being slaughtered for money.
It looks like daughters getting assaulted in bathrooms.
It looks like our children knowing all the sex positions, but NOT knowing their ABC's.
It looks like our brothers and sisters in Afghanistan running for their lives.
It looks like our children NOT respecting their parents, the police, or GOD himself.
It looks like the government trying to tell us where, when, and how we can worship.
It looks like the government telling us that we have to inject ourselves and our children with a medication.
Jesus flipped tables. That's the energy Christians should have right about now.
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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