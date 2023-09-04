The Paradise Camp Fire Slaughter vs The Maui Fire Massacre: Watch Them Flip the Same Switch (Twice) Igniting the DEW Torch

I analyze the strange anomalies of flashing lights just before the Lahaina laser strike and the same flashing lights during the Paradise Camp Fire. I also look at the grid marking of Hawaii (Lahaina?) only month's before the Island of Maui was attacked by a Direct Energy Weapon the United States Engineering Corp were grid marking the island and earlier in the year the US Military and Mockingbird Media were blaming green lasers from space doing the same thing, but were blaming it on Chinese Satellites when it is quite obvious now that it was the US Military marking out Maui for a Direct Energy Weapon Attack that happened on August 7th and 8th, 2023.
Recommended video : "How Did Blue Cars Survive the Maui Lahaina Laser Torching? (It Appears to be a DEW Attack After All)"
https://youtu.be/oTq9nAE7qzk
Related Video Credits:
Paradise, Ca-11/8/2018-Camp Fire
John Klepps YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmuvZpC7AS4
SHELBY THOMPSON INTERVIEW - LOCALS CONVINCED MAUI FIRES NOT ACCIDENT AS EVIDENCE SUGGESTS FOUL PLAY
The Last American Vagabond BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/reHG2wk9t7CY/
Maui wildfire: Dramatic video shows what may have caused the inferno
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6Mvc4Q4inE
DEW you believe it? Oprah’s $1,200 Stimulus | Maui Fire Massacre
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_AfF_OxYlQ
Chinese satellite lasers recorded over Hawaii
KHON2 News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idKZTWrtgl0&t=1s
Army warning about green lasers over Oahu’s south shores
KHON2 News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DInpJ4rOyE4
Related Videos:
PayPal Donations Email: [email protected]
Contact me via email: [email protected]
My Video Sharing Channel Links:
A Dose of Canadian Truth
YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/c/ADoseofCanadianTruth
Global Agenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/f6yPlESAuroU/
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda
My Social Media Links:
Global Agenda (@BD007Marky) on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
Global Agenda on Locals
https://locals.com/member/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.