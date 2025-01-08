What is the North American Union? A Step Toward Setting Up a World Government - Talk by John McManus

Trump is now leaking out information about taking both Canada and Mexico into the United States, along with the Panama Canal, Greenland, and the Gulf of America. What is going on here? This isn't as new as we might think.



During the Bush Administration, there was a push for a government merger with Mexico and Canada called the North American Union. What is this about? Listen to this talk at a John Birch Society Council Dinner about what this North American Union and what it means.



What it means is a movement towards a piece of the new world order of one world government. The design is to create unified geographical governments around the planet like the EU, African Union, Asian Union, North American Union and so on. Then stitching them together into one world government under the United Nations.



Listen to the late John McManus explain what the North American Union is and how it directly ties into what Trump is talking about today. This is just a brief introduction, but opens up the door to the dangers this movement poses.



