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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 23, 2022 - Map & Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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80 views • June 24, 2022

 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 23, 2022


▪️In the northern Kharkiv region Russian Armed Forces continue strikes on ZSU’s facilities in Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Zolochiv. A successful offensive by Russian Armed Forces resulted in gaining a foothold in Tsupivka and fighting on the northern outskirts of Prudyanka.


▪️In Izyum direction Russian Armed Forces crossed the river, liberated Nortsivka and created a bridgehead for advancing on ZSU’s positions in Chepil’ area.


▪️Russian Armed Forces units advancing on Lysychans'k liberated Vovchoyarivka and entered Lysychans'k western outskirts. Meanwhile Russian Armed Forces advancing from the south fight fiercely with ZSU’s units entrenched in the industrial areas.


▪️llied forces started clearing the encircled area in Hirs'ke and Zolote where the encircled ZSU’s units surrender en masse.


▪️Long-lasting fighting for Mykolaivka comes to an end. Russian Armed Forces and LPR People's Militia clear the village.


▪️Wagner's PMC assault groups are engaged in heavy fighting near Pokrovs'ke: ZSU’s 30th Mechanized Brigade lost more than half of their personnel.


▪️Ukrainian strikes on Donetsk damaged schools, kindergartens and Holy Annunciation Church in Kuybyshev neighborhood and resulted in casualties and injuries.


▪️ZSU attempts an offensive on DPR People’s Militia positions near Vuhledar. As a result of long-lasting fighting, Ukrainian forces occupied Pavlivka and gained a foothold on the outskirts of Novomaiors’ke.


▪️In Kryvyi Rih direction ZSU failed to advance near Pot'omkine.


▪️Cruise missiles hit the M777 howitzer positions on Kubansky Island near Odessa

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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