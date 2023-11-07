Government collusion to PUNISH free speech was WORSE than we thought

Glenn Beck





Nov 7, 2023





It has been a "disturbing day" for freedom of speech, Glenn says. After exposing a Biden administration plan to control the internet, Glenn speaks with RealClearInvestigations editor at large Benjamin Weingarten, who has been investigating federal collusion with private actors to police speech. The scheme went as far as to deem Glenn a super-spreader of misinformation for warning about a well-documented leftist plan to influence the 2020 election using "color revolution" tactics. Weingarten exposes the "censorship-to-criminalization pipeline" that this "Censorship Industrial Complex" has built and what it would mean if it's allowed to continue targeting dissent.





