Selective Reroute of Flatcam .NC files
   Utility for salvaging isolation routed PC boards with unremoved copper shorts

between nets.

    If an ohmmeter or visual inspection shows a short between two nets which should be isolated,

those tracks may be individually selected and rerouted with a slightly deeper

cut rather that trying to reroute the whole board again.

     Caveat: Of course the boards' position in the  CNC3018 (or whichever) machine must not be moved or

altered between cuts, unless there is some means of re-positioning the board exactly as it was in the original cut.

     Use with Candle and  I recall it also worked for OpenCNCPilot.exe



Keywords
selectiveflatcamrerouting

