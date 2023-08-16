Selective Reroute of Flatcam .NC files

Utility for salvaging isolation routed PC boards with unremoved copper shorts

between nets.

If an ohmmeter or visual inspection shows a short between two nets which should be isolated,

those tracks may be individually selected and rerouted with a slightly deeper

cut rather that trying to reroute the whole board again.

Caveat: Of course the boards' position in the CNC3018 (or whichever) machine must not be moved or

altered between cuts, unless there is some means of re-positioning the board exactly as it was in the original cut.

Use with Candle and I recall it also worked for OpenCNCPilot.exe








