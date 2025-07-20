144,000: Homeless Christians & The Time Of Trouble. God Never Promised A Home On Earth

Daniel 12:1 And at that time shall Michael stand up, the great prince which standeth for the children of thy people: and there shall be a time of trouble, such as never was since there was a nation even to that same time: and at that time thy people shall be delivered, every one that shall be found written in the book.





Israel's Netanyahu called Pope Leo after Gaza church strike, Vatican says. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Pope Leo on Friday, the Vatican said, a day after an Israeli strike on Gaza's sole Catholic church killed three people and injured several more.





Gunman kills 2, wounds 2 at Lexington church after shooting Kentucky state trooper. Governor Beshear asks for prayers following violent incident at Richmond Road Baptist Church





Did New Jersey's Flood Risk Notifications Fail? Is New York Now At Risk? Many in New Jersey were caught off guard despite flood alerts





Flash flooding hits NYC and New Jersey declares state of emergency as storms soak Northeast. A flood warning was in effect for all five boroughs of New York City on Monday night, while New Jersey declared a state of emergency





Residents whose homes were destroyed in Texas floods say they'll rebuild on the river





Crews start first phase of cleanup after Rowena fire destroyed nearly 60 homes





2025 wildfire season one of the worst on record, and it’s not over yet: government





#144000

#Homeless

#TimeOfTrouble

#SDA

#Homeless Christians





#SeventhDayAdventist

#SDAChurch

#SDASermon

#Adventist





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House