BLACK BUDGET ACCESS VIA HIJACKED "PRESIDENTIAL" PRIVILEGE

WHO NEEDS AN "EMERGENCY" NOW?
BLACK BUDGET - A black budget or covert appropriation is a government budget that is allocated for classified or other secret operations of a state. The black budget is an account expenses and spending related to military research and covert operations. The black budget is mostly classified because of security reasons.
THE USA HAS HAD NO "REAL" PRESIDENT SINCE JULY 9, 2024
https://rumble.com/v587qot-the-usa-has-had-no-real-president-since-july-9-2024-share.html
Federal Register Document - https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/07/12/2024-15533/delegation-of-functions-and-authorities-under-sections-1333-1342-1352-and-1353-of-the-national
PUBLIC LAW 118–31—DEC. 22, 2023 - 118th Congress
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/PLAW-118publ31/pdf/PLAW-118publ31.pdf
USCODE-2023-title3-chap4-sec301 - PRESIDENT
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCODE-2023-title3/pdf/USCODE-2023-title3-chap4-sec301.pdf
