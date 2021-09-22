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Many Fish: Important! FDA Vaccine and Biological Products Advisory Committee [21.09.2021]
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31 views • September 22, 2021
STRIKEN off YT in 15 minutes -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=59QIAgaS1gQ
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YT Many Fishers uploaded: FDA-V@cc!ne and Biological Products Advisory Committee. !mportant!
1 hour ago
Many Fishers 17.4K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
Straight from an approved national health authority. What higher authority do you answer to? Hmmm?
Truth does still matter :) God bless and keep you all!.
links; https://youtu.be/WFph7-6t34M?t=14981
https://youtu.be/WFph7-6t34M?t=15604
Full;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFph7-6t34M
God bless you all!
Other Channels
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish
Published September 21, 2021
https://rumble.com/vmsoz9-important-fda-vaccine-and-biological-products-advisory-committee.-important.html
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MSTmNfTuAIWK/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
--
YT Many Fishers uploaded: FDA-V@cc!ne and Biological Products Advisory Committee. !mportant!
1 hour ago
Many Fishers 17.4K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
Straight from an approved national health authority. What higher authority do you answer to? Hmmm?
Truth does still matter :) God bless and keep you all!.
links; https://youtu.be/WFph7-6t34M?t=14981
https://youtu.be/WFph7-6t34M?t=15604
Full;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFph7-6t34M
God bless you all!
Other Channels
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish
Published September 21, 2021
https://rumble.com/vmsoz9-important-fda-vaccine-and-biological-products-advisory-committee.-important.html
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MSTmNfTuAIWK/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
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