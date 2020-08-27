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Plandemic Director Mikki Willis Interview
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80 views • August 27, 2020
Why did Plandemic become so censored? Aside from the content, what is the current human condition behind such loud and aggressive censorship?
Why did people who did not even see the film hate it so much? We explore these questions and much more.
Why did people who did not even see the film hate it so much? We explore these questions and much more.
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